Patrick Peterson Trade Rumors: Patriots Haven't Had a Single Conversation on CB

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 24, 2018

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson stands on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Jim Mone/Associated Press

Trade rumors have been swirling around cornerback Patrick Peterson, but don't expect the New England Patriots to get involved in those talks.

Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports reported Wednesday: "A source tells me [New England] hasn't had a single conversation about making a deal with Arizona for the 28-year-old corner. Noodling about how the team would be able to make him fit is a 'waste of time.'"

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.    

Related

    Late-Round Picks Making Their Team Look Like Geniuses

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Late-Round Picks Making Their Team Look Like Geniuses

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    Chandler Jones: I’m Not Doing Enough to Help the Team Win

    Arizona Cardinals logo
    Arizona Cardinals

    Chandler Jones: I’m Not Doing Enough to Help the Team Win

    Josh Alper
    via ProFootballTalk

    3 Observations from Cardinals' Week 8 Depth Chart

    Arizona Cardinals logo
    Arizona Cardinals

    3 Observations from Cardinals' Week 8 Depth Chart

    Jess Root
    via Cards Wire

    1 Move Every Team Should Make Right Now

    NFL logo
    NFL

    1 Move Every Team Should Make Right Now

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report