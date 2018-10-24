Kansas State Wildcats vs. Oklahoma Sooners: Odds, College Football Betting Pick

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Oklahoma dominates the all-time rivalry with Kansas State, leading by a 74-19 margin with three straight wins. But the Wildcats have taken two of the last six meetings straight up, and they're 4-4 against the spread over the last eight, keeping several games close as underdogs.

However, Kansas State is a big underdog for Saturday afternoon's clash with the Sooners in Norman.

College football point spread: The Sooners opened as 21.5-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 48.0-21.2 Sooners (College football picks on every game)

Why the Kansas State Wildcats can cover the spread

The Wildcats just snapped a three-game losing skid with a 31-12 upset of Oklahoma State last week in Manhattan. They then enjoyed last week off.

Kansas State trailed the Cowboys at the half 6-3, then drove its first four possessions of the second half 70, 62, 75 and 75 yards to touchdowns for the victory.

On the day, the Wildcats outgained OSU 421-311, outrushed the Cowboys 291-127, dominated time of possession by a 38/22 margin and won the turnover battle 2-0.

Concentrating a little more on the run Kansas State has now piled up 610 yards on the ground its last two games.

Three weeks ago, the Wildcats fell at Baylor 37-34 but covered as 3.5-point dogs. And before that they lost to a hot Texas outfit 19-14 but covered as eight-point dogs.

Last year, Kansas State lost this matchup to Oklahoma 42-35 but covered as a 14-point dog.

Why the Oklahoma Sooners can cover the spread

The Sooners rebounded last week from that loss to the Longhorns to top TCU in Fort Worth 52-27. Oklahoma drove its first four possessions of the game 84, 70, 66 and 58 yards to touchdowns, only led 28-24 at the half but pulled away in the second half for the victory and the cover as eight-point favorites.

On the day, Oklahoma outgained TCU 536-275, outrushed the Frogs 323-112, held a 26-12 edge in first downs and a 37/23 advantage in time of possession.

Also, in its first game under its new coordinator, the OU defense held TCU to just two offensive touchdowns and just three points after halftime.

Oklahoma has now outgained and outrushed every opponent this season, except Army. At 6-1 overall and 3-1 in Big 12 play, Oklahoma remains in the running for a spot in this season's College Football Playoff.

Win out from here and it's probably in.

Smart betting pick

The Sooners are going to win this game, and as far as the CFP goes, style points still count.

Kansas State, meanwhile, is coming off a big effort in that win over Oklahoma State last week and could be ripe for a letdown. Also, the Wildcats can be very one-dimensional offensively.

Smart money here gives the points with Oklahoma.

College football betting trends

The total has gone over in eight of Kansas State's last 10 games vs Oklahoma.

The total has gone over in seven of Oklahoma's last eight games.

Oklahoma is 11-3 ATS in its last 14 games at home.

