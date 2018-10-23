Mike Krzyzewski Explains 'Blip' Comment Regarding NCAA Corruption Scandal

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 24, 2018

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski speaks to members of the media during an NCAA college basketball media day press conference in Durham, N.C., Monday, Oct. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski clarified Tuesday a comment he made appearing to minimize the ongoing corruption scandal in college basketball. 

Earlier this month, Krzyzewski described the FBI's ongoing trial as "a blip" and "not what's happening" in college basketball writ large. 

Following the Blue Devils' exhibition game on Tuesday, The Athletic's C.J. Brown shared Krzyzewski's clarification in which he said he wasn't trying to say the scandal is a small issue but that it's difficult to know the full scope:

      

