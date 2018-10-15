Mike Krzyzewski on FBI's CBB Trial: 'It's a Blip. It's Not What's Happening'

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Duke Blue Devils men's basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski doesn't think the corruption in the sport the FBI is investigating is a long-term issue.

"It's a blip," he told reporters as the FBI's college basketball trial continues. "It's not what's happening."

Duke Basketball shared more of his comments where he called it a "minute" issue.

Jeff Borzello of ESPN shared more of Krzyzewski's comments in which he said the Blue Devils have never lost a recruit because of cheating: "We don't lose guys because someone has cheated against us. Someone might hire someone's brother. That's not cheating. That's a business decision. Somebody might be loyal to the state or whatever. But we haven't lost guys because of cheating."

Despite Krzyzewski's insistence the corruption investigation isn't a big deal, it has dominated headlines throughout the college basketball world. That is especially the case since it is the offseason and 2018-19 games have not started, but some of the sport's marquee programs have been connected.

Charlotte Carroll of Sports Illustrated provided details, noting the trial of former Adidas executive James Gatto, former Adidas employee Merl Code and Christian Dawkins, a former runner for former NBA agent Andy Miller, has lasted into its third week and revealed "top college basketball recruits and their families have been paid thousands of dollars in secret transactions to attend certain schools sponsored by Adidas."

A number of recognizable names, including current NBA players such as DeAndre Ayton, Kyle Kuzma and Markelle Fultz, have been mentioned.

Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports provided a list of relevant schools to the trial, and it included Arizona, Louisville, North Carolina State, Miami, LSU, Oregon, DePaul, Creighton, Texas, Oklahoma State and USC.