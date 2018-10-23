Urban Meyer Says There's 'No Tension' with AD Gene Smith After Purdue Upset

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer denied he's experiencing any discord with university athletic director Gene Smith.

"There's no tension," Meyer said Tuesday, per ESPN.com's Adam Rittenberg. "I talk and work with Gene darn near on a daily basis. There's zero tension there."

Meyer's comments come after FootballScoop's Scott Roussel reported there was "friction" behind the scenes between Meyer and Smith.

