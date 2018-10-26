College Football Week 9 Betting Guide: Odds, Picks and Value Bets

2 of 8

Florida International (-3.5) at Western Kentucky

It was tempting to make this game the lock of the week, but this line is so befuddling that it forces one to second-guess it.

Western Kentucky has been one of the worst teams this season. The Hilltoppers just lost a home game to Old Dominion, one week after getting blown out by Charlotte. Once one of the best offenses in the nation under Jeff Brohm's tutelage, they have been an abomination, barely averaging 20 points per game.

Meanwhile, Florida International is arguably the best team in Conference USA, sitting at 5-2 with both losses coming against power-conference opponents.

Maybe FIU isn't quite as good as UAB and perhaps WKU isn't quite as bad as UTEP, but they are in similar ballparks. UAB is favored by 16 at UTEP this weekend, so it's hard to understand why FIU isn't giving at least eight or nine points in this one. The Golden Panthers win by two possessions to secure bowl eligibility.

Notre Dame at Navy (+24)

Navy is in the midst of an uncharacteristically woeful season, and it's likely to fall short of a bowl game for only the second time in the past 16 years.

But a margin of more than three touchdowns? Really?

Notre Dame has more than its fair share of blowout wins in the deep history of this rivalry, but not lately. Each of the last two games in this series was decided by one possession. Only three of the past 17 games were victories of more than 21 points.

Plus, four of Notre Dame's seven wins this season were by a margin of eight points or fewer. And those close calls were all home games, so why should we trust the Fighting Irish to run away with this game in San Diego?

As was the case two weeks ago against Pittsburgh, Notre Dame should win the game, but it isn't likely to cover the large spread.

Massachusetts at Connecticut (+5)

As much fun as it has been to harp on Connecticut's horrendous defense, it bears mentioning that the Huskies have played a brutally difficult schedule for a Group of Five school. Their six FBS opponents—UCF, Boise State, Syracuse, Cincinnati, Memphis and South Florida—have a combined record of 34-9. The only one that isn't ranked in the top 20 in total offense is Cincinnati (37th).

Those teams sit so high in part because they got to tee off on Connecticut's defense, but either way, there's no question that each of those six teams is much better than Massachusetts.

The Minutemen are just average on offense, and their defense has allowed more than 530 yards and 46.1 points per FBS game. Of those seven games, the only one they didn't lose by double figures was a home game against lowly Charlotte.

The Huskies have been bad, but they shouldn't be laying points at home against Massachusetts. Connecticut wins a 42-35 shootout.

Last Week's Picks (1-2):

Illinois +25 at Wisconsin (Actual: Wisconsin by 29)

Appalachian State -25.5 vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (Actual: App State by 10)

California -6.5 at Oregon State (Actual: California by 42)