Lakers' Rajon Rondo Calls Chris Paul 'Horrible Teammate,' Denies Spitting on Him

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo was suspended three games by the NBA for spitting and throwing a punch at Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul during a Saturday night matchup between the teams.

Rondo has continued to maintain he didn't intentionally spit on Paul, however, as he told ESPN.com:

"I had a mouthpiece in my mouth and I exasperated because I was about to tell him to 'get the [expletive] out of here.' Look at my body language [in the video]. My hands on my hips. I turn away for a second. Look at Eric [Gordon] and Melo [Carmelo Anthony] in the video. If they saw me spit, they would have turned their face up or something. They had no reaction."

Rondo also suggested Paul only receiving a two-game suspension was due to Paul having a "good guy" image around the NBA:

"Of course, the NBA went with his side because I got three games and he got two. Everyone wants to believe Chris Paul is a good guy. They don't know he's a horrible teammate. They don't know how he treats people. Look at what he did last year when he was in LA; trying to get to the Clippers locker room. They don't want to believe he's capable of taunting and igniting an incident."

