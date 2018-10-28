Sasha Banks, Bayley, Natalya Beat Riott Squad in Tag Match at WWE Evolution 2018

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Sasha Banks, Bayley and Natalya joined forces to defeat The Riott Squad in a six-woman tag team match at WWE Evolution on Sunday night.

The win was a true team effort from Banks, Bayley and Natalya. Natalya delivered a powerbomb to Liv Morgan. Bayley made a blind tag and followed up with an elbow drop from the top rope. Banks executed another blind tag and followed up with a frog splash, emulating Eddie Guerrero.

The Riott Squad has made several enemies since coming to Raw from SmackDown Live after WrestleMania 34, and Sunday's bout at Evolution was a result of that.

Morgan, Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan feuded with Banks and Bayley for several weeks until The Boss missed some time because of injury in September and October.

With Banks on the shelf, The Riott Squad turned its attention toward The Bella Twins and Ronda Rousey leading up to their match at Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Australia.

They also got involved with Natalya by attacking her when she was about to answer an open challenge made by Rousey for the Raw Women's Championship.

Nattie and Bayley teamed up to fight a common enemy in The Riott Squad a couple of weeks ago, but it seemed as though they would be outnumbered.

That changed when Banks made her televised return after more than a month away to even the odds and set the stage for Sunday's bout.

On Monday's episode of Raw, The Boss faced Riott in her first televised singles match in nearly two months.

Riott came out on top after a melee outside the ring involving Morgan, Logan, Bayley and Natalya, which suggested The Riott Squad was the more cohesive unit entering Evolution.

While The Riott Squad has been a team ever since getting called up from NXT to the main roster, the trio of Sasha, Bayley and Natalya is makeshift to some degree.

Banks and Bayley have a long-running friendship, but they have also had their issues over the past year, and it was unclear how well they would be able to co-exist at Evolution.

Also, Nattie doesn't have much experience teaming with either of them, which threw another wild card into the equation.

Even so, there was belief they could prevail because of the fact that Banks, Bayley and Natalya are three of the women most chiefly responsible for the rise of women's wrestling in WWE.

The thrown-together trio was able to overcome its lack of experience as a team, and the members are now poised to potentially branch off and make an impact as individuals on Raw in the coming months.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).