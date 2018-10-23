Central Coast Mariners Say Usain Bolt Talks Ongoing Despite Rejection Rumours

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistOctober 23, 2018

TOPSHOT - Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt (C) acknowledges the crowd as he celebrates scoring his second goal for A-League football club Central Coast Mariners in his first competitive start for the club against Macarthur South West United in Sydney on October 12, 2018. (Photo by PETER PARKS / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- (Photo credit should read PETER PARKS/AFP/Getty Images)
PETER PARKS/Getty Images

Central Coast Mariners have confirmed a contract has been offered to eight-time Olympic gold medal-winner Usain Bolt and negotiations remain ongoing despite reports he's turned down their deal. 

Fairfax Media (h/t Dominic Bossi of the Sydney Morning Herald) reported Bolt's chances of playing in the A-League were "all but over" after the Mariners' offer was said to have been too low.

It's understood the Australian club offered to pay Bolt a little less than $150,000, which is the average salary in the division. Bolt is said to have been seeking an annual wage of $3 million. 

         

