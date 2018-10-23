Central Coast Mariners Say Usain Bolt Talks Ongoing Despite Rejection Rumours

PETER PARKS/Getty Images

Central Coast Mariners have confirmed a contract has been offered to eight-time Olympic gold medal-winner Usain Bolt and negotiations remain ongoing despite reports he's turned down their deal.

Fairfax Media (h/t Dominic Bossi of the Sydney Morning Herald) reported Bolt's chances of playing in the A-League were "all but over" after the Mariners' offer was said to have been too low.

It's understood the Australian club offered to pay Bolt a little less than $150,000, which is the average salary in the division. Bolt is said to have been seeking an annual wage of $3 million.

