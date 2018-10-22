Jim Harbaugh Calls Michigan State Pregame Incident a 'Stormtrooper March'

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Despite earning a 21-7 win over his in-state rivals, Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh was in no mood to extend an olive branch to Michigan State Spartans head coach Mark Dantonio.

Harbaugh likened the Spartans to stormtroopers from the Star Wars franchise when Michigan State players and coaches walked across the field prior to the game, per the Detroit News' Angelique S. Chengelis:

"I see where they're using the word juvenile. I think that's trying to brush it under the carpet because their strength coaches were out there leading it. Their assistant coaches were out there. Coach Dantonio was right behind it. That had all the ear-markings and evidence of an orchestrated stormtrooper march."

Michigan State players locked arms and began walking across the field while Michigan players were doing their pregame warmups. Members from both teams exchanged words, and Wolverines linebacker Devin Bush Jr. dragged his foot across the Spartans' logo at the 50-yard line.

Harbaugh's comments on Monday echo what he told reporters after the game. He said he hadn't been on the field at the time but heard what had happened from his coaches. Harbaugh was particularly critical of Dantonio.

According to Chengelis, Dantonio said on Sunday in a teleconference he wasn't going to comment on the situation.

If Michigan State was trying to intimate Michigan prior to the game, then the strategy backfired spectacularly.

The Wolverines would've won by more than 14 points were it not for a pair of fumbles and a missed field goal by Quinn Nordin. Michigan out-gained Michigan State 395-94. Spartans quarterback Brian Lewerke finished 5-of-25 for 66 yards.

Michigan State will have a little over a year to plan its revenge. The Spartans and Wolverines will meet Nov. 16, 2019, in Ann Arbor, Michigan.