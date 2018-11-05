Russell Westbrook Helped to Locker Room with Ankle Injury vs. Pelicans

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 6, 2018

Injured Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook gestures from the bench in the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook was helped to the locker room after suffering an ankle injury during Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Westbrook already dealt with a knee injury that kept him out of Oklahoma City's first two games of the season—both losses—although he has been durable, appearing in at least 80 contests three straight years.

While Paul George can anchor the offense in his absence, it is essentially impossible to envision the Thunder challenging the top teams in the Western Conference come playoff time without Westbrook on the floor. The 2016-17 MVP and seven-time All-Star generates much of the offense with his lightning-quick drives to the basket and willingness to consistently push the pace.

He averaged 25.4 points, 10.3 assists and 10.1 rebounds per game last season—his second straight campaign averaging a triple-double—and has followed up with 25.3 points, 8.8 assists and 8.5 rebounds a night in the early going of 2018-19.

Look for the Thunder to turn toward Dennis Schroder and Raymond Felton at point guard while Westbrook is sidelined, but they will surely need him back if they are going to fulfill expectations this season.

