Antonio Brown: Patrick Peterson Trade to Steelers Would Be an 'Automatic Chip'

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown thinks his team is one Patrick Peterson trade away from winning the Super Bowl:

His tweet comes after Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Peterson requested a trade from the Arizona Cardinals prior to the Oct. 30 deadline. The cornerback "desperately" wants out, although Schefter noted Arizona has said it will not move him.

Head coach Steve Wilks flat out said, per Josh Weinfuss of ESPN, "We're not trading Patrick. That's out of the question."

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, the 1-6 Cardinals have been aware Peterson is unhappy with the team for an extended time. As a result, La Canfora called a potential trade "hardly impossible."

Pittsburgh will have company if it pursues a trade, as Mike Clay of ESPN listed the Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers and Detroit Lions as possible suitors should Arizona move the cornerback.

It is no wonder so many teams would be interested, as Peterson is just 28 years old, a seven-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro selection. He hasn't missed a game in his career since the Cardinals selected him fifth overall in the 2011 draft out of LSU, and he has 23 career interceptions as someone who consistently shadows the opponent's best receiver.

The Steelers are 3-2-1 and in first place in the AFC North, but their secondary is an ugly 27th in the league in passing yards allowed per game. Considering it will likely face quarterbacks such as Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs, Pittsburgh needs to shore up the pass defense if it is going to lift the Lombardi Trophy.

The team's top receiver believes Peterson is the answer.