2018 Heisman Odds: Tua Tagovailoa Still Favored over Kyler Murray, More

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The Alabama Crimson Tide are in the driver's seat for a College Football Playoff berth after an 8-0 start, and their quarterback is the significant favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.

OddsShark shared the latest Heisman Trophy odds from Bovada, and Tua Tagovailoa is listed as a -275 favorite (bet $275 to win $100). Oklahoma's Kyler Murray checks in second at +350, while Big Ten rivals Dwayne Haskins and Shea Patterson round out the top four at +1200.

That Ohio State's Haskins is a distant tie for third place alongside Michigan's Patterson despite throwing for 2,801 yards, 30 touchdowns and five interceptions through eight games underscores the Buckeyes' tenuous position in the playoff race after losing to Purdue by 29 points on Saturday.

He still threw for a head-turning 470 yards and two touchdowns in the loss, but Patterson's Wolverines have momentum after defeating archrival Michigan State on Saturday. That has propelled the Ole Miss transfer even though his numbers (1,523 passing yards, 145 rushing yards, 13 total touchdowns and three interceptions) aren't on par with Haskins, Tagovailoa or Murray.

Murray has 1,977 passing yards, 428 rushing yards, 30 total touchdowns and three interceptions, while Tagovailoa has 2.066 passing yards, 27 total touchdowns and an incredible zero interceptions.

Tagovailoa introduced himself to the college football world at large last season when he led the Crimson Tide to a College Football Playoff national championship victory over Georgia in the second half in relief of Jalen Hurts. He has picked up right where he left off, leading Alabama to eight straight wins, all by at least 22 points.

Alabama is yet to score fewer than 39 points in a game this season, and Tagovailoa has rarely played meaningful snaps in the second half. While that has repressed his individual numbers, it figures to also keep him fresh heading into the stretch run.

If he continues to play at an elevated level, Tagovailoa is in prime position to win the Heisman Trophy and lead the Crimson Tide to back-to-back championships.