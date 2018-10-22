Lakers News: Rajon Rondo Says 'Basketball' Started Fight with Chris Paul

Houston Rockets' Chris Paul, second from left, is held back by Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, left, as Paul fights with Lakers' Rajon Rondo, center obscured, during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Los Angeles. The Rockets won, 124-115. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo believes the fight with Chris Paul Saturday was just all part of the game, as he explained to reporters Monday: 

The veteran blamed the game of basketball for starting the scuffle against the Houston Rockets and believes he hasn't lost any respect within his locker room.

Regardless of what started the fight, it was escalated when Rondo allegedly spit on Paul, leading to punches being thrown from both sides. Rondo is suspended for three games while teammate Brandon Ingram is out four games for also getting involved, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Paul was handed a two-game suspension.

This battle has also apparently been brewing for a decade, dating back to the 2008 Olympic tryouts.

"Lot of history between them," a source told Wojnarowski.

This seems like a lot to blame on just "basketball" as Rondo puts it.

All parties will now have to move on, with the Lakers down two starters going into Monday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma could potentially move into the lineup in place of Rondo and Ingram, but there will still be a lack of depth.

Considering Los Angeles is already 0-2, this is likely not what the team envisioned for the start of their season.

