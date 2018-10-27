LeBron James Passes Dirk Nowitzki for 6th on the NBA All-Time Scoring List

Mark Sobhani/Getty Images

LeBron James is the highest-scoring active player in NBA history for the first time.

On Saturday, James passed Dirk Nowitzki for sixth place on the all-time scoring list with a jumper from the right wing in the third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs. The Los Angeles Lakers star entered the night 20 points behind Nowitzki, who has missed the Mavericks' first five games due to an ankle injury.

James also passed Shaquille O'Neal for the sixth-most made field goals in league history with a layup early in the third quarter:

Nowitzki averaged just 12.0 points per game last season, so he is unlikely to get back ahead of James.

In January, James became the seventh player in NBA history to score 30,000 points.

"I don't ever fully appreciate what I do anytime I accomplish something, no matter if it's a win or a loss," James told reporters at the time. "I'm looking forward to the moment when I can be done with the game and I can sit back with my family and my friends and we can drink some wine and talk about all the accomplishments that I had and feats I was able to accomplish."

James, in his first season with the Lakers, is averaging 25.8 points, 8.6 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game.

LeBron is already the NBA's all-time leader in postseason points and has a realistic shot at becoming the league's all-time leading scorer during the regular season. If James averages 20 points per game over the course of his four-year Lakers contract (a mortal lock) while playing 75 games per season (not a lock), he'll be second on the list and within shouting distance of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

"If he stays healthy, the way he’s looking and moving, he has a chance at Kareem," Nowitzki said, per ESPN.com's Tim MacMahon. "His numbers have been unbelievable. He doesn’t seem to slow down. The stuff he was doing last year in year 15 was incredible. If he keeps this up, he can pass Kareem."

At the very least, it's a conversation depending on how long James keeps playing. He has spoken openly about wanting to play with his son, Bronny, who is 14.