Terrance Williams Under Investigation After Alleged Altercation in Hotel Room

Dallas Cowboys receiver Terrance Williams is currently part of an investigation after an alleged altercation that took place Saturday in Miami Beach which police described as a "battery report," according to TMZ Sports.

Williams was reportedly with Instagram model Nicole Zavala at the Fontainebleau Hotel when one of his friends grabbed her arm and pulled her out of the room.

The NFL star denied harming Zavala and she confirmed he personally didn't touch her.

According to Williams, the drama began when he found out she had a boyfriend and he told her to leave the hotel room.

The 29-year-old is currently on injured reserve due to a foot injury and has played only three games this season. He has just two catches for 18 yards so far in 2018, although he could potentially return later this season.

Meanwhile, his off-field issues have created more headlines so far this year.

Williams was arrested in May for public intoxication in Frisco, Texas, although he eventually settled the case by paying $2,680.11 for damages and completing an alcohol awareness education Course. The NFL suspended him three games for the incident, although he will serve the suspension while he is injured.