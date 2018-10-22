Report: LeBron James in Talks to Produce Reboot of 'Friday the 13th' Franchise

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

LeBron James continues to branch out into the movie and television industry, and he seems to have found his newest project.

According to Brad Miska of Bloody Disgusting, the Los Angeles Lakers star is currently in talks to produce a reboot of Friday the 13th. James' production company, Springhill Entertainment, will potentially join with Vertigo Entertainment on the project.

There have already been numerous sequels and reboots to the original 1980 film, most recently with a 2009 version, but a new Halloween movie could usher in some more repeats in the horror genre.

James has also shown a love for Friday the 13th in the past:

The NBA star and his business manager, Maverick Carter, have mostly worked on documentaries with Springhill Entertainment, but the upcoming Space Jam 2 could help the company branch out into feature films.