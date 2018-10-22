Le'Veon Bell Rumors: RB Is Not at Steelers' Facility After Team's Bye Week

Doug Benc/Associated Press

Le'Veon Bell has not reported to the Pittsburgh Steelers' facilities Monday despite the rest of the team doing so following the bye week, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

In early October, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reported that Bell was expected to return to the team during either the Week 7 bye or in the week following, and he was supposed to be ready for the Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

It remains unclear if those plans have changed given Bell's absence Monday.

Meanwhile on Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Steelers "have not heard anything from the running back and still don't know when he will return" and there are "some sources around the league who believe that because Bell does not want to be traded, he will wait until after the NFL's Oct. 30 trade deadline to return to work."

Because Bell cannot be traded until he signs his franchise tender, staying away from the team and not signing that tender would essentially make him impossible to deal. Schefter added that the Steelers were not necessarily planning on trading him but that they hadn't completely dismissed the possibility.

And so the Bell saga continues for another week. For the past two offseasons, Bell was seeking a long-term contract extension and financial flexibility, though he and the Steelers were unable to agree on a deal. Last year, Bell held out of training camp and the preseason but reported in Week 1.

This year, it remains unclear when, or if, he will return to the team.

In his absence, the Steelers have gone 3-2-1 and hold a narrow advantage over the Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) and Baltimore Ravens (4-3) in the AFC North. James Conner has played well at running back, meanwhile, accumulating 710 yards from scrimmage and seven scores.

Nonetheless, getting Bell—a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro selection—back in the fold would offer the Steelers offense a major jolt. Perhaps more importantly, it would end a storyline and distraction that has hung over the team since the offseason.