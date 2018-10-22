Draymond Green: Defense 'Not an Emphasis' in NBA After Loss to Nuggets

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 22, 2018

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 21: Draymond Green #23 and Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors walk off the court after losing to the Denver Nuggets at Pepsi Center on October 21, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. The Denver Nuggets defeated the Golden State Warriors 100-98. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Tafoya/Getty Images)
Justin Tafoya/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green said defense "isn't an emphasis" in the NBA amid high scores early in the season.

"It's been called pretty tight," Green told reporters. "We were told that. Defense isn't really an emphasis anymore in this league. So I think you're seeing it all around the league with these high scores. We know what the emphasis is. Just got to be better, and we haven't done that in three games. Maybe we win two of them, but it caught us tonight."

The Warriors were called for 29 fouls in their 100-98 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday. Denver shot 42 free throws, compared to 24 for Golden State.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Tatum Says He’s 'A Lot More Comfortable' Than Last Year

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Tatum Says He’s 'A Lot More Comfortable' Than Last Year

    CelticsBlog
    via CelticsBlog

    Report: Barton Has a Groin Strain

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Barton Has a Groin Strain

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Hernangomez's Late Block Helps Nuggets Beat Warriors 100-98

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Hernangomez's Late Block Helps Nuggets Beat Warriors 100-98

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    Best Kicks from Tonight: PJ Brings Out McFly, KD Mismatching and More

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Best Kicks from Tonight: PJ Brings Out McFly, KD Mismatching and More

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report