Draymond Green: Defense 'Not an Emphasis' in NBA After Loss to Nuggets

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green said defense "isn't an emphasis" in the NBA amid high scores early in the season.

"It's been called pretty tight," Green told reporters. "We were told that. Defense isn't really an emphasis anymore in this league. So I think you're seeing it all around the league with these high scores. We know what the emphasis is. Just got to be better, and we haven't done that in three games. Maybe we win two of them, but it caught us tonight."

The Warriors were called for 29 fouls in their 100-98 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday. Denver shot 42 free throws, compared to 24 for Golden State.

