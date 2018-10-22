UCF AD Danny White Calls College Football a 'Subjective Popularity Contest'

Karl B DeBlaker/Associated Press

UCF has won 20 straight football games, the longest streak in the nation. The Golden Knights were held out of last year's College Football Playoff and have next to no chance of making it this year—even if they again run through the regular season undefeated.

UCF athletic director Danny White has had enough of the disrespect. White tweeted a statement Sunday night that criticized the sport's "subjective popularity contest," bemoaning the fact that rankings are not settled on the field.

"College Football has become a subjective popularity contest," White said. "The Knights represent all of the teams who—for reasons of history, geography or politics—are left out of the club. These factors will not define our bright future. Our student-athletes don't want anything given to them ... they just want a chance."

