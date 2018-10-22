UCF AD Danny White Calls College Football a 'Subjective Popularity Contest'

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 22, 2018

Central Florida's Darriel Mack Jr. (8) runs the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against East Carolina, in Greenville, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. UCF won 37-10. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
Karl B DeBlaker/Associated Press

UCF has won 20 straight football games, the longest streak in the nation. The Golden Knights were held out of last year's College Football Playoff and have next to no chance of making it this year—even if they again run through the regular season undefeated.

UCF athletic director Danny White has had enough of the disrespect. White tweeted a statement Sunday night that criticized the sport's "subjective popularity contest," bemoaning the fact that rankings are not settled on the field.

"College Football has become a subjective popularity contest," White said. "The Knights represent all of the teams whofor reasons of history, geography or politicsare left out of the club. These factors will not define our bright future. Our student-athletes don't want anything given to them ... they just want a chance."

           

