Josep Maria Bartomeu Says 'There Are No Plans' for Neymar to Return to Barcelona

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has confirmed Barcelona will not look to bring Neymar back to the Camp Nou from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Brazilian swapped Barcelona for Paris in 2017 when PSG activated his buyout clause in a world-record €222 million deal.

It seems he will not be returning, however, as Bartomeu told El Mati de Catalunya Radio (h/t Football Espana):

"Neymar left and is not expected to return to Barca. There are no plans to bring him back.

"No one is scheduled to be signed in January, unless we are told something that would see a change in plans.

"This is a smaller squad because there are B players who have given strong signals that they can be on the first team."

