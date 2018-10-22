Josep Maria Bartomeu Says 'There Are No Plans' for Neymar to Return to Barcelona

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 22, 2018

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 7: Neymar Jr of Paris Saint Germain during the French League 1 match between Paris Saint Germain v Olympique Lyon at the Parc des Princes on October 7, 2018 in Paris France (Photo by Jeroen Meuwsen/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has confirmed Barcelona will not look to bring Neymar back to the Camp Nou from Paris Saint-Germain. 

The Brazilian swapped Barcelona for Paris in 2017 when PSG activated his buyout clause in a world-record €222 million deal.

It seems he will not be returning, however, as Bartomeu told El Mati de Catalunya Radio (h/t Football Espana):

"Neymar left and is not expected to return to Barca. There are no plans to bring him back.

"No one is scheduled to be signed in January, unless we are told something that would see a change in plans.

"This is a smaller squad because there are B players who have given strong signals that they can be on the first team."

                               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Inter's Nainggolan Could Be Set for Lengthy Absence

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Inter's Nainggolan Could Be Set for Lengthy Absence

    Getty Images
    via Goal

    Hazard May Miss BATE & Burnley Games

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Hazard May Miss BATE & Burnley Games

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report

    Klopp: Liverpool 'Like a Dog' Trying to Learn New Tactics

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Klopp: Liverpool 'Like a Dog' Trying to Learn New Tactics

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report

    Euro Rankings: Man Utd Above Real Madrid 😬

    FC Barcelona logo
    FC Barcelona

    Euro Rankings: Man Utd Above Real Madrid 😬

    Sam Tighe
    via Bleacher Report