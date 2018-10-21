NBA Reviewing Video of Rajon Rondo Allegedly Spitting on Chris Paul During Fight

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The NBA is reviewing video of the lead-up to the fight Saturday between Chris Paul and Rajon Rondo, where Rondo allegedly spit on Paul's face, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com.

Rachel Nichols of ESPN shared the video clip, which Houston Rockets staff recorded during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers:

The league expects to make a decision on any possible punishment by Sunday before the Rockets' 9 p.m. ET game against the Los Angeles Clippers, per Wojnarowski.

The incident in question came in the fourth quarter of a tightly contested game between the Rockets and Lakers. Paul claims Rondo spit in his face, which led to pushes and eventually punches between the two players.

"Chris had to stand up for himself," Rockets star James Harden told reporters after the game. "It is what it is. I don't care what man, anywhere, anytime, NBA game or in the streets."

Both Paul and Rondo were ejected and could face suspensions. Lakers forward Brandon Ingram also faces potential discipline after throwing a punch of his own.

LeBron James attempted to play peacemaker after the tussle between his team and his friends on the Rockets.

Per Wojnarowski, Rondo denied that he spit on Paul and noted that he uses a mouthguard, which could make that act difficult. However, the latest video seems to catch the Lakers guard in the act, especially when zoomed in.

These factors could weigh into the level of punishment given to each player involved.