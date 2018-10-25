Predicting Contracts, Landing Spots for Top 2019 Restricted Free Agents

0 of 8

Brian Babineau/Getty Images

Karl-Anthony Towns, Devin Booker, Justise Winslow, Myles Turner and Larry Nance Jr. got their business taken care of early this past offseason, signing rookie extensions before the Oct. 15 deadline.

The vast majority of the 2015 draft class remains ticketed for restricted free agency in 2019, and several players in that group figure to command significant cash on a market that'll be more robust than the one we endured this past summer. We're not quite talking the funny money that flew around in 2016, but with the cap going up and most of the league in line for significant space, the deals will be substantial.

Some prospective RFAs could be dealt before we even get to the summer of 2019; teams that know they aren't going to retain their free agents might prefer to get an asset now than deal with the cap holds and match scenarios of restricted free agency.

Summertime is a long way off, and some of the players we've highlighted could see their outlooks change depending on how well (or poorly) they perform in their fourth NBA seasons.