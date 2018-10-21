Le'Veon Bell's Agent, Steelers Reportedly Discussed Roster Exemption

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers and representatives for Le'Veon Bell have had discussions about giving the Pro Bowl running back a roster exemption.

Per Fox Sports' Jay Glazer, the two sides met last week to discuss terms of Bell's two-week roster exemption that must be agreed upon before he can return to the team.

One potential sticking point noted by Glazer is the Steelers don't want to pay Bell during the exemption period.

Adding more drama to the situation, ESPN.com's Adam Schefter reported the Steelers still don't have any idea when Bell will return.

"There are some sources around the league who believe that because Bell does not want to be traded, he will wait until after the NFL's Oct. 30 trade deadline to return to work," Schefter wrote.

If Bell agrees to a two-week roster exemption, he will be eligible to practice with the Steelers but wouldn't be allowed to play in Week 8 against the Cleveland Browns and Week 9 against the Baltimore Ravens.

As things currently stand, Bell has yet to sign his one-year franchise tender worth $14.5 million. He has cost himself $855,529 each week this season while continuing to hold out.

In five NFL seasons, Bell has racked up 7,996 yards from scrimmage and 42 touchdowns.

The Steelers have gone 3-2-1 in six games without Bell this season.