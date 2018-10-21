Amari Cooper Trade Rumors: Cowboys Have Had Discussions with Raiders for WR

Mark Brown/Getty Images

In search of help at wide receiver, the Dallas Cowboys are collecting information about Amari Cooper prior to the Oct. 30 trade deadline.

Per ESPN.com's Adam Schefter, the Cowboys have been making phone calls to people who know Cooper as they debate whether to make a formal trade offer to the Oakland Raiders.

If the Cowboys are satisfied with the information they get on Cooper, their next step will be deciding if they want to meet Oakland's high asking price. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Raiders want a first-round draft pick if they are going to move the two-time Pro Bowler.

With the Raiders off to a 1-5 start in Jon Gruden's return as head coach, CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported the team could be willing to make sweeping changes to its roster. The Raiders already moved 2016 Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears prior to the start of this season.

Dallas' offense has been searching for a playmaker at wide receiver all season, as Cole Beasley is the only wideout on the team with more than 20 receptions and 200 yards through six games.

Cooper, who is owed $13.9 million next season in the final year of his rookie contract, has 22 receptions for 280 yards and one touchdown in 2018.