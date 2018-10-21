Amari Cooper Trade Rumors: Cowboys Have Had Discussions with Raiders for WR

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 21, 2018

MIAMI, FL - SEPTEMBER 23: Amari Cooper #89 of the Oakland Raiders in action during the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 23, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Mark Brown/Getty Images

In search of help at wide receiver, the Dallas Cowboys are collecting information about Amari Cooper prior to the Oct. 30 trade deadline.

Per ESPN.com's Adam Schefter, the Cowboys have been making phone calls to people who know Cooper as they debate whether to make a formal trade offer to the Oakland Raiders.

If the Cowboys are satisfied with the information they get on Cooper, their next step will be deciding if they want to meet Oakland's high asking price. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Raiders want a first-round draft pick if they are going to move the two-time Pro Bowler.

With the Raiders off to a 1-5 start in Jon Gruden's return as head coach, CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported the team could be willing to make sweeping changes to its roster. The Raiders already moved 2016 Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears prior to the start of this season.

Dallas' offense has been searching for a playmaker at wide receiver all season, as Cole Beasley is the only wideout on the team with more than 20 receptions and 200 yards through six games.

Cooper, who is owed $13.9 million next season in the final year of his rookie contract, has 22 receptions for 280 yards and one touchdown in 2018.

Related

    The Cowboys Blueprint for Success Has Been Set

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    The Cowboys Blueprint for Success Has Been Set

    Shane Carter
    via Inside The Star

    Can Dak Continue His Rushing Success Against Redskins?

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    Can Dak Continue His Rushing Success Against Redskins?

    Sean Martin
    via Cowboys Wire

    Chargers 1st Play: 75-Yd TD 🔥🎥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Chargers 1st Play: 75-Yd TD 🔥🎥

    bleacherreport
    via Twitter

    Lefkoe's Week 7 Gambling Locks 🔒

    Video Play Button
    NFL logo
    NFL

    Lefkoe's Week 7 Gambling Locks 🔒

    Samantha Prevot
    via Bleacher Report