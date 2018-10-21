Alabama OL Hunter Brannon Arrested on Suspicion of DUI

Alabama OL Hunter Brannon Arrested on Suspicion of DUIOctober 21, 2018
Alabama offensive lineman Hunter Brannon was arrested on suspicion of DUI Sunday in Tuscaloosa.
Per Alex Byington of the Montgomery Advertiser, Brannon remains in police custody as of 10 a.m. ET following his arrest:
Alex Byington @_AlexByington
#Alabama redshirt fr. OL Hunter Brannon was arrested and charged with misdemeanor DUI early Sunday morning in Tuscaloosa. He remains in custody as of 10 am Sunday. https://t.co/5OSh7INTFT
Per the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office (h/t 247Sports' Charlie Potter), Brannon was booked in jail at 5:32 a.m. local time, and his bond was set at $1,000.
An Alabama native, Brannon has yet to appear in a game for the Crimson Tide. The 20-year-old is a redshirt freshman and was rated as a 3-star prospect by 247Sports coming out of high school.
Brannon's arrest came after top-ranked Alabama remained undefeated with a 58-21 win over Tennessee at Neyland Stadium on Saturday.
