Alabama OL Hunter Brannon Arrested on Suspicion of DUI

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 21, 2018


Peter Morgan/Associated Press

Alabama offensive lineman Hunter Brannon was arrested on suspicion of DUI Sunday in Tuscaloosa. 

Per Alex Byington of the Montgomery Advertiser, Brannon remains in police custody as of 10 a.m. ET following his arrest:

Per the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office (h/t 247Sports' Charlie Potter), Brannon was booked in jail at 5:32 a.m. local time, and his bond was set at $1,000. 

An Alabama native, Brannon has yet to appear in a game for the Crimson Tide. The 20-year-old is a redshirt freshman and was rated as a 3-star prospect by 247Sports coming out of high school. 

Brannon's arrest came after top-ranked Alabama remained undefeated with a 58-21 win over Tennessee at Neyland Stadium on Saturday.  

