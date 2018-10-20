Kyrie Irving, Celtics Beat Knicks 103-101 After Kevin Knox Injures Ankle

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics outlasted the New York Knicks 103-101 on Friday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The Knicks had a chance to tie it with 1.9 seconds remaining in the game when Celtics forward Jayson Tatum fouled guard Trey Burke on a three-point attempt with Boston up by three, but Burke missed two of his three free-throw attempts.

Despite trailing by as many as 16 points in the first half, the Knicks pushed a Boston team that once again struggled from a shooting perspective.

The Celtics connected on just 40.2 percent of their attempts from the field, but they still managed to bounce back from Friday's loss to the Toronto Raptors.

Tatum led the way for Boston, as he finished with a game-high 24 points to go along with 14 rebounds.



The Celtics needed a big performance from the second-year man since Gordon Hayward did not play in an effort to rest his surgically repaired ankle and because guard Kyrie Irving had another shaky outing with 16 points and five assists on 5-of-16 shooting.



New York lost promising rookie forward Kevin Knox near the end of the first quarter after he sprained his left ankle while driving to the hoop:

Knox did not return to the game, but the Knicks announced that X-rays on his ankle came back negative.

New York was competitive after Knox left the game, as rookie guard Allonzo Trier and second-year guard Damyean Dotson combined for 25 points off the bench.

The Knicks did lead at one point in the third quarter, and they nearly completed a comeback after falling behind in the fourth, but Burke's foul-line miscue prevented them from forcing overtime.

What's Next?

The Celtics will have one day of rest before hosting the Orlando Magic in a game that will see them be heavily favored Monday.

New York will also have Sunday off before traveling to Milwaukee to take on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks on Monday.

