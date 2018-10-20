Michigan State WR Felton Davis III Suffers Torn Achilles Injury vs. Michigan

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistOctober 20, 2018

EAST LANSING, MI - OCTOBER 20: Felton Davis III #18 of the Michigan State Spartans reacts to a injury in the second quarter while playing the Michigan Wolverines at Spartan Stadium on October 20, 2018 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Michigan State senior wide receiver Felton Davis III suffered a torn Achilles during Saturday's game against Michigan.

Chris Vannini of The Athletic noted that Fox confirmed the nature of the injury during its broadcast of the game.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

