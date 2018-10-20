Michigan State WR Felton Davis III Suffers Torn Achilles Injury vs. Michigan

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Michigan State senior wide receiver Felton Davis III suffered a torn Achilles during Saturday's game against Michigan.

Chris Vannini of The Athletic noted that Fox confirmed the nature of the injury during its broadcast of the game.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

