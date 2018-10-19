Ty Lue Jokes Seeing LeBron James in a Lakers Jersey Was Like He Lost His Powers

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue poked a little fun at LeBron James following the Los Angeles Lakers' 128-119 season-opening loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. 

Speaking to reporters Friday, Lue joked that seeing James in purple and gold as opposed to the Cavaliers' color scheme was akin to a superhero being stripped of what makes him special. 

"It's like he lost his powers," Lue said, per The Athletic's Joe Vardon. "That Cleveland black and Cleveland maroon, and then go purple and gold, for a big guy like that, it's like he took his powers away."

Lue also said he was "happy" for James when he watched the three-time champion make his Lakers debut. 

"It was crazy," he said, per Vardon. "Looks strange. I mean, but, I'm happy for him but it does look kind of weird having a Laker jersey. But, you know, whatever."

Lue admitted back in July that while he was initially stunned James left Cleveland for L.A., he fully supported James' right to do what was best for his family. 

"I didn't expect it," he told NBA TV at the time. "When I saw, I was shocked and hurt a little bit by the decision, but like I said, we talked and he said I'm his favorite guy. He loved being coached by me. He loved the four seasons we had together, and this decision was solely on just a decision for himself and his family, and I can live with that."

Lue and James will reunite Nov. 21 when the Lakers travel to Quicken Loans Arena for a meeting with the Cavaliers. 

