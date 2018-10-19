Enes Kanter Interested in Future WWE Career: 'Vince McMahon, He Knows Me'

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistOctober 19, 2018

New York Knicks center Enes Kanter attempts a free throw during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Knicks won 106 -100. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

New York Knicks center Enes Kanter is eyeing a career in pro wrestling once he retires from the NBA

Speaking to Vice Sports' Michael Pina, the 26-year-old said he has already made connections throughout WWE as his fandom has evolved over the past decade, and he plans to parlay them into a role with the company. 

"I'm actually talking to the people over there now. Vince McMahon, he knows me," Kanter said of the WWE CEO. "I had dinner with [manager Paul Heyman] two, three days ago. I asked him how long he's gonna do this and he said 'as long as Brock [Lesnar] goes, I go, and then I'm with you.' I'm like yes! Seriously. I'm really serious about it."

The Turkey native is renowned as one of the NBA's most vibrant personalities and premier trash talkers. Over the past year alone, he has sparred with LeBron James, Jared Dudley, Spencer Dinwiddie and, of course, Devin Booker: 

A troll of the highest order, the 6'11'', 250-pound Kanter is clearly cut out for life in the ring once curtains come down on his time in hoops. 

