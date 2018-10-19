Cardinals' Josh Rosen's Toe Injury Diagnosed as Sprain, Likely to Play vs. 49ers

Ralph Freso/Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen suffered a toe injury during Thursday's 45-10 loss to the Denver Broncos.



Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks announced Friday that Rosen has a sprained toe but should be able to play in Week 8 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Early in his pro career, this year's 10th overall pick has dealt with injuries on a couple of occasions. He had a sore thumb on his throwing hand during the preseason.

Rosen criticized himself for "just being soft" in the midst of his toe injury during Thursday's game.

It hasn't been the easiest of rookie campaigns for the former UCLA Bruins star. He has completed 55 percent of his passes for 820 yards, three touchdowns and five interceptions since taking over for Sam Bradford.

Through its first seven games, Arizona ranks last in total offense (220.7 yards per game) and 31st in scoring (13.1 points per game). Rosen has appeared in five of those games, starting under center four times.

As with many young signal-callers, there have been growing pains, but at 21 years old, he has plenty of time to show what he can do in the NFL.

This has been a disappointing season in the desert, but it doesn't have to be a completely lost year. If the Cardinals can keep Rosen healthy, the rest of this season can serve as valuable experience as he looks to develop into a franchise quarterback.