Kevin Love on Technical for Saying 'Come On!': 'Whitest Thing I Could've Said'

Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love jokingly shrugged off a technical foul he received for shouting "Come on!" during the Cavs' 116-104 season-opening loss to the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday.

"Whitest thing I could've said," Love said, per Joe Vardon of The Athletic.

The 30-year-old UCLA product was more concerned about a poor performance that led him to apologize to head coach Tyronn Lue after the game.

"That rhythm wasn't there tonight," Love said. "You could tell that game action wasn't there for me tonight. Thought I got a lot of really, really good looks on the offensive end. On the defensive end, just our switches and closing out, just my attention to detail wasn't there."

The five-time All-Star selection tallied 21 points, seven rebounds and two assists in 34 minutes. He made just five of 18 attempts from the field, though, including one of his four three-point shots, committed five fouls and turned the ball over three times.

Love has more responsibility on his shoulders this season following the departure of LeBron James, who left the organization as a free agent to join the Los Angeles Lakers.

He'll look to bounce back from the frustrating opener when the Cavs take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.