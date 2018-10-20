Premier League Week 9 Fixtures: EPL TV Schedule, Live Stream and Picks

Getty Images/Getty Images

Jose Mourinho is still searching for his first win at Stamford Bridge as Manchester United manager and takes the Red Devils to his former stomping ground on Saturday hoping to end that streak.

The Blues can temporarily go three points clear at the head of the Premier League if they beat United in Week 9's early kick-off, tied at the top alongside Manchester City and Liverpool as the three sides yet to lose this season.

Defending champions City host Burnley on Saturday afternoon and Southampton travel to Bournemouth for a south-coast derby. West Ham United are hoping to uphold their recent good streak at home against visiting Tottenham Hotspur, before Liverpool are away to Huddersfield Town in the evening kick-off.

Sunday features only one fixture between Everton and Crystal Palace. Then, Arsenal return to Monday night football and host Leicester City, who have won their last two away matches (one a penalty shootout win over Wolves in the Carabao Cup).

Read on for a preview of the Week 9 schedule and a look toward the biggest matchups on offer, complete with live-stream and television information.

Week 9 Fixtures, Picks, TV Info

Saturday, October 20

Chelsea vs. Manchester United, 12:30 p.m. BST/7:30 a.m. ET, Sky Sports (UK), NBCSN (U.S.)

Bournemouth vs. Southampton, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (U.S.)

Cardiff City vs. Fulham, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (U.S.)

Manchester City vs. Burnley, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (U.S.)

Newcastle United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (U.S.)

West Ham United vs. Tottenham Hotspur, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, NBCSN (U.S.)

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Watford, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (U.S.)

Huddersfield Town vs. Liverpool, 5:30 p.m. BST/12:30 p.m. ET, BT Sport (UK), fuboTV (U.S.), NBC (U.S.)

Sunday, October 21

Everton vs. Crystal Palace, 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET, Sky Sports (UK), NBCSN (U.S.)

Monday, October 22

Arsenal vs. Leicester City, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, Sky Sports (UK), NBCSN (U.S.)

Picks are in bold, draw prediction indicated when no bold present.

Live-streaming available via Sky Go, BT Sport Player, and NBC Sports Live Extra. Visit the official Premier League website for more fixture information.

Mourinho Suffering Blues at the Bridge

Mourinho's first trip to Stamford Bridge as an opposing manager was in February 2010—a 1-0 win as Inter Milan manager—but he's failed in his three visits since then, all at the United helm.

The Red Devils have failed to score in each of those three visits and conceded six in the process, four of which came in an October 2016 clash. The recent 3-2 comeback win over Newcastle United a fortnight ago showcased United's resilience, but the Blues will have seen vulnerability in Mourinho's men.

Mourinho's overall record against Chelsea, including home fixtures—doesn't read anywhere near as badly, per Statman Dave:

The clash in style between the Portuguese and Maurizio Sarri has been talked about at length: A juxtaposition between Mourinho's cautious stonewalling and the attacking artistry favoured by his Italian counterpart.

United haven't kept a clean sheet in four matches and have conceded 14 goals in eight matches, almost three times the five goals Chelsea have leaked. As such, Goal's Kris Voakes has said he sees the Blues piercing enemy lines at home:

Eden Hazard is the current top scorer in the Premier League so far this season with seven goals, and it was the Belgian who scored to give Chelsea a 1-0 win over Mourinho's side in last term's FA Cup final.

Sarri took some time to get the wheels in motion in southwest London, but his Chelsea are now playing the kind of flair-filled football United fans wish they could enjoy, which should see their undefeated run continue.

Hammers Can't Hold the Harri-kane

West Ham were unbeaten in four matches before their most recent Premier League outing, a shaky 1-0 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion in Week 8, and Tottenham promise to make to two in a row on Saturday.

Harry Kane is two goals off top-scorer Hazard with five this season, and the England international was in fine fettle for England during the international break, supplying two assists in Monday's 3-2 win over Spain.

Kane has scored seven goals in nine meetings with West Ham—he's only scored more against Leicester (13) and Stoke City (nine)—two of which came in a league encounter in November 2016:

As for West Ham's attacking department, manager Manuel Pellegrini recently delivered an uplifting message to fans that star striker Marko Arnautovic was on the verge of returning to fitness:

The Austrian's contribution—if any—could have a drastic effect in deciding Saturday's result, while the absence of Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen's lacking fitness are concerns for Spurs in east London.