Report: Ryan Tannehill 'Unlikely to Play' vs. Texans in Week 8 Because of Injury

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill is reportedly unlikely to play in Week 8 against the Houston Texans.

According to ESPN's Cameron Wolfe (h/t Adam Schefter), Tannehill faces an "uphill challenge" to be ready for Week 8 since Miami will face Houston on Thursday Night Football.

Tannehill was already ruled out this week against the Detroit Lions after missing last week's game against the Chicago Bears with a shoulder injury.

Per Wolfe, the NFL is investigating Miami's reporting of Tannehill's injury since he went from a full participant in practice last Wednesday and Thursday to being limited Friday and then missing the game Sunday.

The Dolphins noted that Tannehill's shoulder got "progressively worse" over the course of the week, and head coach Adam Gase expressed his belief that Tannehill suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of Miami's Week 5 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Brock Osweiler started in place of Tannehill against Chicago and turned in a surprisingly strong performance, throwing for 380 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in a 31-28 overtime win, which moved Miami to 4-2.

In five starts this season, Tannehill is 3-2 with 972 passing yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions. He missed the entire 2017 campaign with a knee injury suffered just before the start of the regular season, prompting Miami to sign Jay Cutler.

With Cutler no longer in the fold, Osweiler will start again Sunday, and he may get an opportunity to face his old team in Week 8 as well when the Dolphins travel to Houston to take on the Texans.