Ryan Tannehill to Miss 2nd Straight Game with Injury, Brock Osweiler to Start

Mark Brown/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins will have to turn to Brock Osweiler once again for their Week 7 matchup with the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that Ryan Tannehill is still dealing with a shoulder injury and will be unavailable for the game.

Osweiler played well in the Dolphins' 31-28 overtime win over the Chicago Bears. He threw for 380 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Best of all, he dropped a Michael Jordan-esque shrug after Albert Wilson tied the game at 28 on a 75-yard touchdown reception.

Lions head coach Matt Patricia said Monday his team was focusing less on whether Tannehill or Osweiler would start Sunday and instead looking at the Dolphins offense as a whole.

"You try to take a look at both players individually," Patricia said, per the Detroit News' Justin Rogers. "There's a scheme that's behind all of it. That's probably the first and foremost thing that we'll attack right now and try to dive into."

Relying on the backup is less than ideal, but the good news for Miami is that the Lions pass defense has been among the worst in the NFL. Detroit is seventh in yards allowed (222.0 per game) but 27th in passing yards per attempt (8.1) and 29th in opponent passer rating (105.5).

Fantasy football owners should take note because Osweiler could be in line for another big day.