Paul George 'Would Have' Joined Lakers If Pacers Didn't Trade Him to Thunder

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Oklahoma City Thunder small forward Paul George revealed Thursday he would have signed with the Los Angeles Lakers had the Indiana Pacers not traded him to OKC in July 2017.

In an interview with Marc J. Spears of ESPN's The Undefeated, George made it clear he wanted to go to L.A. before experiencing what it was like to play alongside Russell Westbrook in Oklahoma City:

"It was 50-50 on deciding whether I wanted to come back home or if it was smarter to be in the situation I am in now. But it wasn't overstated. I wanted to play in L.A. That is where I wanted to go. Had that trade never went down, had I played one more year in Indy, I would have been in a Lakers uniform."

Rather than testing free agency, George signed a four-year, $137 million deal to remain with the Thunder during the offseason.

OKC had acquired George in a trade that sent guard Victor Oladipo and forward Domantas Sabonis to Indiana. Oladipo was named an All-Star last season, and Sabonis looked like a promising option offensively.

Per Spears, a source indicated that George was disappointed at the time that the Lakers weren't proactive in putting together a deal to land him. George didn't even meet with the Lakers during free agency, as he indicated he was comfortable with his decision to remain in Oklahoma City:

"Going toward the summer and going toward free agency, I kind of had my mind made up talking with the team, talking with Russ and talking with the front office. I kind of felt good where we were at. Last [season], I didn't get a chance to start with this team fresh. I got traded late. So, I picked up things late with the team. I wanted to get to it right away this time and start creating early."

During his first season with the Thunder, George was named an All-Star for the fifth time and averaged 21.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.0 steals per game.

With Carmelo Anthony out of the picture, he figures to take on an even greater role in 2018-19 alongside Westbrook for a Thunder team that is looking to improve upon last season's first-round playoff exit.