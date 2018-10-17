Arsene Wenger 'Ready to Work Again,' Eyeing January Return to Management

Matt Dunham/Associated Press

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed he is ready to get to work again and expects to land his next job in January.

Speaking to Sport Bild (h/t ESPN FC's Mattias Karen), the Frenchman didn't rule out a venture into international management:

"Yes, it looks like it. I believe that [I'll] start again on Jan. 1. I don't know yet [where I'm headed]. I am rested, and I am ready to work again.

"There are associations, national teams; it could be also [in] Japan. Thanks to my 22 years at Arsenal, I have big experience on different levels. There are enquiries from all over the world."

Wenger also expressed his support for Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovac, saying the Bavarians should not sack him.

Bild (h/t Get French Football News) previously mentioned the Frenchman as a possible replacement:

RMC (h/t MailOnline's Daniel Matthews) have reported Wenger could join Paris Saint-Germain as director of football, in a role that would see him work closely with Thomas Tuchel. The two reportedly had dinner together two weeks ago, per Paris United (h/t GFFN).

The 68-year-old spent over two decades at Arsenal, guiding the team to three Premier League titles. One of those was won without a single loss during the 2003-04 campaign.

He seemed to run out of steam during the final years of his tenure and parted in the summer, with former PSG boss Unai Emery replacing him.

The Spaniard has made some major changes during his short tenure:

Emery's predecessor has mostly laid low the past few months, but it's understandable that he needed a break after 22 years at Arsenal. While his final years at the club were not impressive, there's little doubt someone will take a chance on him in the coming months.