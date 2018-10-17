Stephen Curry Rips Thunder for 32 Points in Opening Night Eruption

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry received his championship ring, made a speech to the Oracle Arena fans and then reminded everyone why he is a two-time MVP by dropping 32 points, nine assists and eight rebounds on the Oklahoma City Thunder in a season-opening 108-100 victory Tuesday.

The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer Happy 30th to KD! Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟 The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball Giannis' Youngest Brother Could Be the True 'Greek Freak' #JamesGang Got AAU Hoops on Lock 🔒 11 Years Ago, KG Joined the Celtics LeBron's School Opens in Akron 💪 Embiid Putting the World on a Poster This Offseason Kobe's ‘Mamba Mentality’ Runs in the Family Artist Paints Over LeBron's 'King of LA' Mural Did LeBron Really Skip His Own Pizza Party? Watch Boogie's 🔥from Last Season 📽️ LeBron's Top 10 Plays of 2017-18 Right Arrow Icon

Curry was ruthlessly efficient in the process, connecting on 11-of-20 shots from the field and 5-of-9 from three-point range.

He needed just a sliver of space to hit momentum-swinging triples after he ran through ball screens and glided through defenders off the bounce. Curry also brought the clutch with an and-1 with less than two minutes remaining after the Thunder pulled within two points.

If the first game of the season was any indication, Curry looks ready to compete for another MVP trophy.