Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz on Top 2019 Free Agents and More

The Los Angeles Lakers have LeBron James on their roster, Magic Johnson in their front office and significant financial flexibility moving forward.

There's no such thing as dreaming too big for the NBA's most iconic franchise.

It's fitting, then, that the latest batch of rumors involve three of the league's elites. Not all of the murmurs are particularly promising, but the fact the connections are even being made shows the incredible reach of this organization.

Let's dig in.

Shallow Pool for 2019 Free Agency?

For the longest time, we've been hearing about the deep, decorated free agency class of 2019. And you'd think with James onboard and boatloads of cap space, the Lakers would look as appealing as any destination.

But perhaps that isn't the case.

"There are whispers around the league that neither Jimmy Butler nor Kawhi Leonard wants to play with LeBron," The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor wrote, "and sources I've talked to would be shocked if Klay Thompson left Golden State."

What exactly does this mean? Maybe nothing. Considering it's October 2018, it's easy to imagine the free-agents-to-be have no idea what they'll desire in July 2019. And if they don't know, how on earth would these whisperers have any clue?

What if the whisperers are right, you ask? Well, that's not ideal, but it's not the end of the world, either.

You'll notice Kevin Durant's name isn't mentioned, and the Lakers will surely make a run at LeBron's old training partner. It's staggering to think of the havoc Durant and James could create together, let alone what would happen if Brandon Ingram has established himself as an All-Star by that point, too.

And if Durant is unavailable? Then it gets a little more difficult to land a difference-maker. O'Connor opined that Kemba Walker and Khris Middleton might be the preferred targets at that point. It's also possible DeMarcus Cousins tops the list, provided his Achilles allows him to return to his All-Star form.

James previously called Cousins "the best big man in our game," so the Lakers might be a team to watch if Boogie proves he can...well...boogie again. Any interest in Walker might hinge on Lonzo Ball's development, although the former plays a similar style to James' old championship running mate, Kyrie Irving. And while Middleton may not have the highest ceiling, there aren't many three-and-D wings who can get you 20 points a night.

In other words, the Lakers will have options when the 2019 market opens whether or not Butler and/or Leonard wants to link up with LeBron.

LeBron Wants To Play with Damian Lillard?

While the Lakers' point guard rotation has some question marks, it isn't obviously lacking. Lonzo Ball is one summer removed from being the No. 2 pick. And Rajon Rondo is mere months removed from posting per-game playoff averages of 12.2 assists, 10.3 points and 7.6 assists.

That said, no one would confuse those players with Damian Lillard, a three-time All-Star who's apparently firmly on LeBron's radar.

"LeBron wants to play with Damian Lillard," O'Connor said on The Ringer NBA Show (h/t Silver Screen and Roll's Christian Rivas). "He's one of the guys he'd like to play with and that's chatter around the league. It has been since before LeBron signed with the Lakers, it was one of the many indicators that he was heading there."

Interestingly enough, ESPN's Zach Lowe also offered his take on a potential Lillard-LeBron partnership as part of his preseason predictions.

"The most enticing mega-trade on the board not involving Anthony Davis: Lillard to the Lakers for a package centered around Lonzo Ball," Lowe wrote. "Lillard is a perfect fit next to LeBron, and LeBron respects Lillard's game, per sources familiar with the matter."

Before you order your custom Lakers' Lillard jersey, you should know that both O'Connor and Lowe threw cold water on the idea (for now, at least). O'Connor said "I don't see Portland dealing in the Western Conference," while Lowe cautioned it "feels like a reach now."

But that doesn't mean the possibility should be outright dismissed, either.

In March, James was asked whether Lillard was underappreciated. His response: "Give me Damian Lillard. I'll show you how appreciated he'll be."

Last July, Lillard was asked about the prospect of playing with James in light of Kyrie Irving's request for a trade away from Cleveland. "I don't see why anyone wouldn't want to play with him," Lillard said on Sports Illustrated's The Crossover.

At the least, there's obviously mutual respect between James and Lillard. Only time knows whether that will ever lead to an on-court partnership.