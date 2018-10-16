B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: Kyrie in Kyrie 4 PE, Steph in Icon Curry 5 on Oct. 16

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

At long last, the NBA is back.

The return of rim-rattling jams, dazzling three-pointers and NBA Twitter also means something else is back—head-turning kicks. Players on the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder didn't disappoint with notable shoe choices for the season's opening two games.

Kyrie Irving Shows Up in Nike AF1 "OBJ," Warms Up in "Halloween" Nike Kyrie 4

Young Sixers Rock Variety of Styles

Jayson Tatum and Terry Rozier Bring the Color to TD Garden

Jaylen Brown Pays Homage to T-Mac

Joel Embiid Reps Under Armour in Opener

Markelle Fultz Shows LeBron James Some Sneaker Love

Marcus Smart Honors Mother

Stephen Curry Puts the Gold in Golden State

Kevin Durant Brings "Championship" Flair on Ring Night

Draymond Green Arrives for the Season in Style

Paul George Brings the Blue Fire

There were only two games on the NBA calendar Tuesday, but the season starts for the majority of the teams in the league with a nearly full slate Wednesday. Players such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis, James Harden, Chris Paul and Jimmy Butler will lace it up for the first time this season in shoes that will surely catch the eye of NBA fans.