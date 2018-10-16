B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: Kyrie in Kyrie 4 PE, Steph in Icon Curry 5 on Oct. 16

Scott Polacek
October 17, 2018

At long last, the NBA is back.

The return of rim-rattling jams, dazzling three-pointers and NBA Twitter also means something else is back—head-turning kicks. Players on the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder didn't disappoint with notable shoe choices for the season's opening two games.

          

Kyrie Irving Shows Up in Nike AF1 "OBJ," Warms Up in "Halloween" Nike Kyrie 4

           

Young Sixers Rock Variety of Styles

            

Jayson Tatum and Terry Rozier Bring the Color to TD Garden

           

Jaylen Brown Pays Homage to T-Mac

              

Joel Embiid Reps Under Armour in Opener

          

Markelle Fultz Shows LeBron James Some Sneaker Love

            

Marcus Smart Honors Mother 

            

Stephen Curry Puts the Gold in Golden State

          

Kevin Durant Brings "Championship" Flair on Ring Night

            

Draymond Green Arrives for the Season in Style

              

Paul George Brings the Blue Fire

                       

There were only two games on the NBA calendar Tuesday, but the season starts for the majority of the teams in the league with a nearly full slate Wednesday. Players such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis, James Harden, Chris Paul and Jimmy Butler will lace it up for the first time this season in shoes that will surely catch the eye of NBA fans.

