B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: Kyrie in Kyrie 4 PE, Steph in Icon Curry 5 on Oct. 16

B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: Kyrie in Kyrie 4 PE, Steph in Icon Curry 5 on Oct. 16October 17, 2018
At long last, the NBA is back.
The return of rim-rattling jams, dazzling three-pointers and NBA Twitter also means something else is back—head-turning kicks. Players on the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder didn't disappoint with notable shoe choices for the season's opening two games.
Kyrie Irving Shows Up in Nike AF1 "OBJ," Warms Up in "Halloween" Nike Kyrie 4
.@KyrieIrving arriving tonight in the Nike AF1 "OBJ" 📹 @NBA https://t.co/Pb7l5L7JrR
Kyrie Irving gets up jumpers ahead of his 2018-19 season debut! #KiaTipOff18 🏀: @sixers/@celtics ⏰: 8:00pm/et 📺: @NBAonTNT https://t.co/u84Tbtb8Ij
Young Sixers Rock Variety of Styles
🔺 @MarkelleF in the Undercover x Nike Element React 87 🔺 @BenSimmons25 wearing Nike Air Force 1 🔺 @JoelEmbiid in Saint Laurent Off-White Court Classics 📸 @sixers https://t.co/JRzB8ecBnj
Jayson Tatum and Terry Rozier Bring the Color to TD Garden
.@JayTatum0 wearing the “Coloring Book” Nike iD PG2 inspired by his son Deuce https://t.co/QgM2MmBOJB
.@T_Rozzay3 wearing the Puma Clyde Court Disrupt against Philadelphia https://t.co/dHXHkNna92
Jaylen Brown Pays Homage to T-Mac
Jaylen Brown starts the regular season wearing the mismatching Adidas T-Mac 3. Word to Tracy. 👀🔥 https://t.co/x3Mb5bY4n1
Joel Embiid Reps Under Armour in Opener
.@JoelEmbiid is off to a strong start in the Under Armour Hovr Havoc #SoleWatch https://t.co/p8X6YMVllK
Markelle Fultz Shows LeBron James Some Sneaker Love
.@MarkelleF wears the “Fresh Bred” Nike LeBron 16 against the Celtics #SoleWatch https://t.co/jvOrdr8GIW
Marcus Smart Honors Mother
.@smart_MS3 wearing the Adidas Dame 4 against Philadelphia. His mother passed away on September 16, 2018 🙏 https://t.co/LotfnCHZeb
Stephen Curry Puts the Gold in Golden State
.@StephenCurry celebrating Ring Night with the UA Icon Curry 5 🏆💍 📸 @Warriors https://t.co/HIbNCEe9qv
Kevin Durant Brings "Championship" Flair on Ring Night
.@KDTrey5 wearing the Nike KD 11 "Championship" against OKC https://t.co/sq0zPrXFOe
Draymond Green Arrives for the Season in Style
Draymond Green... stylin’ for tonight’s #KiaTipOff18 opener @NBAonTNT! #NBAstyle https://t.co/24gusS1QCJ
Paul George Brings the Blue Fire
There were only two games on the NBA calendar Tuesday, but the season starts for the majority of the teams in the league with a nearly full slate Wednesday. Players such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis, James Harden, Chris Paul and Jimmy Butler will lace it up for the first time this season in shoes that will surely catch the eye of NBA fans.
Simmons Can Dominate Without Shooting 3s