Kemari Averett Suspended After Arrest; Accused of Putting Gun to GF's Head

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 16, 2018

Louisville tight end Kemari Averett (11) runs down the sideline with the ball during the first half of the TaxSlayer Bowl NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

The Louisville Cardinals suspended sophomore tight end Kemari Averett after he was arrested Monday for allegedly putting a gun to his girlfriend's head.

"Kemari Averett has been suspended immediately from all football activities per further investigation," Louisville head coach Bobby Petrino said. "He will not have access to our facility or be involved in any team activities during this suspension."

Chris Person of CardinalsSports.com shared the school's press release:

The Courier-Journal's Jake Lourim and Justin Sayers reported Tuesday that Averett pleaded not guilty to first-degree wanton endangerment and a charge of domestic violence.

According to Lourim and Sayers, Averett had visited his girlfriend's house and forgot his backpack before leaving. He returned to the home to pick up the backpack but was unable to find his laptop.

The woman said she didn't know the laptop was missing, at which point, "Police said Averett then came at the woman, put a gun to her left temple and said, '(expletive), I will kill you.'"

Averett's girlfriend is pregnant, and authorities said Averett is the father, a claim he denied to police.

Averett has appeared in six games this season for Louisville.

