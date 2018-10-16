Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma's Contract Options Exercised

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers exercised their team option in the contracts of Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma for the 2019-20 NBA season.

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka announced the decisions Tuesday.

All four players are key pieces of the Lakers' young core built before the team's blockbuster free-agent signing of four-time MVP LeBron James in the offseason.

Having several impact assets under contract at reasonable prices for next season—$8.7 million for Ball, $7.3 million for Ingram, $2 million for Kuzma and $1.9 million for Hart, per Spotrac—will help give the L.A. cap flexibility next summer.

In July, Pelinka said James expressed an eagerness to play alongside a budding core rather than a veteran-laden team like he usually did with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat.

"LeBron made it clear to (Magic Johnson) and me that that was one of the things he was so excited about," Pelinka told reporters. "… It's gonna be really incredible for him to feel like he's giving back to the game and helping shape these young guys."

Ingram and Kuzma each tied for the team lead by averaging 16.1 points last season, while Ball averaged 10.2 points, 7.2 assists, 6.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals to make a solid across-the-board impact despite his oft-discussed shooting woes. Hart put up 7.9 points and 4.2 boards per game in mostly reserve duty.

James' arrival means they will all take one step back in the offensive pecking order. But they are set to remain important factors as the Lakers attempt to make a quick transition from rebuilding to title contender in the loaded Western Conference.