European Club Rankings After November 2-4 Matches

2 of 12

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

15. Tottenham (+1)

Things are not all rosy in the Tottenham garden right now, but they are fighting hard, and that was on show in a 3-2 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Spurs had to survive a late onslaught from Wolves, but goals from Erik Lamela, Lucas Moura and Harry Kane were enough to lift them into the top four in the Premier League.

14. Manchester United (Stay)

For the second weekend in a row, Manchester United were on the right end of a 2-1 win—this time against Bournemouth.

Jose Mourinho's men made hard work of things, after falling behind to a goal from Callum Wilson on 11 minutes.

Anthony Martial's purple patch in front of goal continued—he's now netted in four successive league games—as he drew the Red Devils level on 35 minutes, but the hero for United was Marcus Rashford, who netted his first goal since September in the 90th minute to seal the win.

United are nine points off the lead, but they do at least have some momentum to take to Juventus in the Champions League.

13. Sevilla (Stay)

Sevilla's free-scoring ways have been halted in the last few days, as they followed up a 0-0 draw with Villanovense in the Copa del Rey with an identical result away at Real Sociedad in the league.

Their past exploits are not forgotten, neither is the fact only Barcelona sit above Pablo Machin's side in La Liga.

12. Bayern Munich (-1)

The balance of the football world does not seem quite right, as Bayern Munich continue to do some very un-Bayern Munich-like things.

Four wins on the spin in all competitions had them trending in the right direction following a poor run towards the end of September and beginning of October.

But all the good work was undone as they surrendered a lead at home to Freiburg, earning a point thanks to Lucas Holer's late goal.

11. Atletico Madrid (-1)

Diego Simeone's Atleti fall out of the top 10 after a disappointing draw at Leganes.

Leganes are in the relegation spots and looked primed for the taking when Antoine Griezmann gave Atleti the lead on 69 minutes.

Atleti have been unusually shaky at the back, and Leganes grabbed a point thanks to Guido Carrillo's goal on 82 minutes.