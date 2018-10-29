European Club Rankings After October 26-28 Matches

0 of 12

JOSEP LAGO/Getty Images

A weekend that should have been defined by fantastic, top-level football played between great rivals across the continent was instead defined by something far more sobering: the tragic death of Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

He was one of five people aboard a helicopter leaving the King Power Stadium following Saturday's 1-1 draw with West Ham United. The helicopter lost control shortly after takeoff and crashed just outside the stadium, with all five on board dying.



While it's hard to focus on it at such a time, these European Club Rankings will continue to track and rank the continent's top teams in order of form and performance at this stage of the season.

