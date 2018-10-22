European Club Rankings After October 19-21 Matches

1 of 12

20. Marseille (New!)

A solid 1-0 victory away to Nice is enough to bring Marseille back into the top 20, though it's as much to do with Roma's pitiful loss to SPAL—knocking them out completely—as it is this result.

19. RB Leipzig (-1)

A 0-0 draw with Augsburg isn't the return from international football RB Leipzig would have been hoping for—even if Augsburg can be tough to play against. Celtic are up next in the Europa League.

18. Lyon (+2)

Lyon have been all over the place this season results-wise, and we know by now not to read into any one scoreline too much. They beat Nimes this weekend 2-0 and travel to Germany midweek to take on Hoffenheim.

17. Lazio (+1)

Lazio's slide down our rankings is halted by a 2-0 win over Parma. Ciro Immobile and Joaquin Correa scored the goals to ensure three points followed them back to the capital.

16. Real Madrid (-2)

This weekend Real Madrid set one of the worst kinds of records: a new goalscoring drought of 481 minutes, per Sky Sports. They ticked over that mark in a 2-1 home loss to Levante, a result that places manager Julen Lopetegui's position in great peril.

The reigning European champions have already lost five games this term, three of which have come in the last three matches.