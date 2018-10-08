European Club Rankings After October 5-7 Matches

1 of 12

20. Lyon (-4)

Lyon's Champions League campaign is in good shape, with a win and a draw under their belts already, but in Ligue 1, things are looking less rosy. A 5-0 beating at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday drops them to the bottom rung on this ladder.

19. Lazio (-2)

Lazio's win at the weekend against Fiorentina in Serie A put the wheels back on track, but they were demolished a few days before in the Europa League by Eintracht Frankfurt.

18. RB Leipzig (New!)

RB Leipzig caught our attention this week. A 6-0 victory over Nurnberg made it four wins on the bounce for the east German outfit. They're up to second in the Bundesliga.

17. Tottenham Hotspur (-5)

Spurs games just feel like a struggle right now. Even an easy matchup (on paper) like Cardiff City at home in the Premier League is tough going, with Toby Alderweireld required to perform two sets of heroics just to maintain a slender lead against a team everyone expects to be relegated in 2019.

The Champions League start (played two, lost two) has been terrible, too. Dropping five spots feels harsh given they won at the weekend, but in the context of what everyone else did, it's about right.

16. Manchester United (+3)

Speaking of struggles, Manchester United don't play comfortable games of football at the moment, either.

There were plenty of grumbles inside Old Trafford last Tuesday as Valencia had the better of their Champions League tie and Geoffrey Kondogbia outshone compatriot Paul Pogba in the centre.

Those grumbles extended into the first 10 disastrous minutes of the Premier League match with Newcastle United, where they went 2-0 down early and had to summon quite the fight to win 3-2.

You get the feeling it's done little to calm the storm surrounding Jose Mourinho's position, though.