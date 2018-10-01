European Club Rankings After September 28-30 Matches

1 of 12

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

20. Marseille (-2)

Marseille's 3-0 loss to Lille in Ligue 1 on Sunday evening leaves them clinging to a spot in these rankings by a thread. Serious improvement in the Europa League on Thursday is required.

19. Manchester United (-7)

We are, seemingly, only ever a week away from a Manchester United crisis. Last week went terribly for the Red Devils, losing to Derby County in the Carabao Cup on penalties at home, then to West Ham United 3-1 in the Premier League at the London Stadium.

Whether you want Jose Mourinho to stay or go, it's tough to defend rocking up to the capital, defending deep and fielding a back three including Scott McTominay in it. They'll have to bury all of the hysteria quickly, as Valencia will pile more misery on them on Tuesday in the Champions League if they don't get their heads straight.

18. Roma (+2)

Winning the Rome derby ticks one of the biggest objectives in the calendar, and it's a feat that completes a nice recovery week for Eusebio Di Francesco's men. They really needed this showing; they've been unconvincing so far this season.

17. Lazio (-3)

Perhaps we're starting to work out where Lazio's glass ceiling is. They've lost to each of the three strong teams they've played—Juventus, Napoli and Roma—in Serie A and beaten the rest. They're not going to trouble our top 10 if they can't find a way to win against the big guns.

16. Lyon (-1)

A win and a draw in Ligue 1 this week is no poor haul for Lyon, but everything has to be judged in context. So many of the teams in this region of the rankings won twice last week—including two who jump above them—so a drop of one is necessitated.