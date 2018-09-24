European Club Rankings After September 21-23 Matches

1 of 12

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

20. Roma (-4)

Roma are all over the place. With pressure ramping up on Eusebio Di Francesco after back-to-back defeats, Wednesday's home clash with Frosinone is starting to look like last chance saloon for the manager.

19. FC Porto (New!)

We're really short on high-performing teams right now. FC Porto nab 19th almost by default, replacing Benfica after drawing their Champions League opener with Schalke 1-1, while their rivals lost 2-0 at home to Bayern Munich.

18. Marseille (-3)

It's been a week to forget for Marseille, who lost their Europa League opener to Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 on Thursday, then were beaten soundly by Ligue 1 rivals Lyon 4-2 on Sunday.

17. Inter Milan (+2)

Slowly, Inter are starting to come good. They've won three of their last four games and beat Tottenham in their Champions League opener 2-1, lifting the doom and gloom around San Siro.

16. Arsenal (+1)

It's four wins in a row for Arsenal, but whether it's that streak or the fact they kept their first clean sheet of the season that pleases Unai Emery more is a tough call. If it's the latter, he owes Petr Cech a big thank you.