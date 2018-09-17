European Club Rankings After September 14-16 Matches

1 of 12

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

20. Benfica (New!)

Benfica's early-season form has been good, and the Champions League qualifiers have helped them find their groove. The big question is whether their limitations at striker will cost them against the likes of Bayern Munich. I guess we'll find out this week!

19. Inter Milan (-5)

If these rankings were based solely on results Inter Milan would be out, but with estimated strength playing a part, they just about hang on. The Nerazzurri are better than they're showing; surely it's just a matter of time before they show it?

18. Lyon (-2)

Lyon face Manchester City this week in the Champions League, and their preparation for that hasn't been great. A failure to beat a Caen side eventually reduced to nine men won't fill anyone with confidence that they can spark an upset in England.



17. Arsenal (+2)

With a difficult opening pair of fixtures behind them, Arsenal are now on a three-game win streak. They've shown both signs of progress and clear wobbles against West Ham, Cardiff City and Newcastle United, but you do get the feeling this team is starting to mesh together.

16. Roma (+1)

By the half-hour mark on Sunday afternoon, Roma looked as if they had a win all sewn up. Two ahead vs. Chievo, you could forgive the Stadio Olimpico for booking the points and checking the next fixture.

But a second-half collapse led to a share of the spoils, and it's not the first time this season the Giallorossi have surrendered late on. They only move up because Schalke and Valencia have dropped out of the top 20.