European Club Rankings After August 24-26 Matches

Welcome back to the action, Bundesliga. At long last, all of Europe's top five leagues are fully under way for the 2018-19 season, with Bayern Munich's win over Eintracht Frankfurt kicking off a roaring weekend of German football.

In England, we saw Liverpool and Chelsea continue to motor onwards while Manchester City slipped up. All of Spain's big guns won, while Italy played host to a cracker between Napoli and AC Milan and watched Inter Milan throw away a two-goal lead against Torino.

In accordance with it all, we've updated our European Club Rankings, listing the continent's top teams in order of estimated strength at this stage of the season. Results play a part in forming the order, but they're not the be-all and end-all at this stage; a team's general quality factors in, too.

